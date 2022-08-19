Alleged gunman shot dead while attempting to rob Mandeville bartender

One of two gunmen who allegedly attempted to rob a bar in Manchester was shot dead by a licensed firearm holder on Thursday night.

The Mandeville Police say the two men entered the business establishment about 11:10 p.m. One ordered a drink.

Shortly after, one of the gunmen allegedly pulled a firearm, and attempted to rob the bartender.

The license firearm holder intervened and a shootout ensued.

One of the men was later seen with gunshot wounds.

The police were alerted.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was recovered from the scene.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

The status of the second gunman is not clear.

- Olivia Brown

