Describing outgoing St Ann South East Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna as one of the most influential members of the People’s National Party (PNP), Senator Damion Crawford says the party should ensure that the former leadership hopeful continues to play a role in the political organisation.

Hanna’s announcement last week that she would not run for her seat in the next general election sent shock waves among political watchers.

In a Gleaner interview Wednesday, Crawford said that a political party of any colour will miss a person with Hanna’s talents.

“She is one of the most identifiable within the party, and that is a plus within politics. She is also one of the most influential within the party, and that is a plus in politics, and she garners attention which is the first hurdle of politics,” Crawford said.

However, he noted that Hanna’s announcement that she is leaving representational politics ought not to be understood as her departure, “because she has only said that she would not offer herself in the future, which is three years away”.

Noting that a “day in politics is a million years”, Crawford said he is sure the leadership of the PNP was engaging Hanna to determine the triggers behind her decision and exploring the likelihood of an about-turn.

Crawford reasoned that the PNP was not “awash with persons like that and so no political party should be in a mode of losing support because victory is in gaining support”.

The PNP spokesman said that Hanna’s departure might be linked to personal issues.

Quizzed on whether he would throw his hat in the ring for the St Ann South East seat, Crawford said he has no interest in running for any seat at this time.

