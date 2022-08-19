Former most wanted in St Catherine denied bail

Rudolph 'Boxer' Shaw, once St Catherine's most wanted man who is now facing two murder charges, was denied bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

He is accused of murdering 59-year-old Wilfred 'Straight' O'Connor and Clinton 'Onie' Davis, 60, both of St John's Road addresses in St Catherine

His attorney, Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie, made the bail application, which the Crown argued against.

Parish Court Judge Nicole Kellier later ruled that Shaw should remain in custody until his next appearance before the Corporate Area Gun Court on September 7.

Kellier told the defence that the nature of the offences warranted the bail application made in the Gun Court.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Champagnie conceded that he would find it difficult to convince the court to consider bail at this time.

It's alleged that Shaw shot and killed O'Connor on September 29, 2021. Davis reportedly witnessed the incident.

Shaw allegedly murdered Davis along St John's Road in May 2022.

He was captured in the Cayman Islands on July 8 and later deported to Jamaica.

The police say Shaw was previously pursued in Jamaica by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force and other police units but managed to elude capture before leaving the island by boat.

Investigators say Shaw was wanted in connection with multiple murders and several shootings in St Catherine.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.