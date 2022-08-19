Free school medicals at Sagicor Jamaica's wellness fairs

Financial services company Sagicor Group Jamaica says it will be providing free school medicals in a series of wellness fairs across Jamaica over the next three weekends, starting on Saturday at Devon House in St Andrew.

The other two stops will be at Harmony Beach in Montego Bay, St James on August 27 and Portmore Mall in St Catherine on September 3.

The tour will focus on personal and financial wellness, and will provide free health checks and school medicals at all locations.

A Kiddies' Village, put on by the Sagicor Foundation, will also be at each stop where children will be feted to games, rides, snacks, and stationery supplies as they prepare to return to school.

Sagicor Life's Wellness Manager, Stacy Goodin,says the tour seeks to assist families across Jamaica with preparations for school reopening, while simultaneously reminding them about the importance of wellness especially as chronic illnesses continue to increase in the population.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“In addition to the school medicals, we'll be having work out sessions and demonstrations, as well as free blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and body mass index checks for adults. These check ups are an important part of helping Jamaicans to keep their health in focus, and ultimately curbing the prevalence of non-communicable illnesses," she said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.