Holness defends policy changes at the NHT

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has responded to criticism of policy changes at the National Housing Trust (NHT), saying the government is doing its best to ensure equity in the use of public resources.

He has also defended the thrust to provide social housing to the most vulnerable.

"There are always groups who would want to see their interests maintained, but the government has to look across all groups and make sure that wherever public funds are being used, they are being used efficiently and equitably,” Holness stated on Friday.

He was speaking in St. Ann during a ceremony to hand over houses to six needy residents under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme.

Fifty-five-year-old Hyacinth Williams, of Retirement district, who lost her home to fire on Boxing Day in 2018, was happy that her prayers were answered.

“This day means a lot to me, I never experienced this yet, but to God be the glory great things he hath done,” she told reporters.

“I'm so glad, I'm so excited about my new house because I never knew this could have (been) turned over to me. I cried and I prayed days upon days but I always trust God and always try to be like Job,” she added.

-Carl Gilchrist

