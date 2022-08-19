JLP councillor Christopher Townsend fined for traffic breach, to face fraud case

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Olympic Gardens division in St Andrew Christopher Townsend was today fined $5,000 for breaching of the Road Traffic Act.

Townsend, who owns a fleet of buses, paid the speeding fine after the sanction was imposed in the St Ann Traffic Court this morning.

The businessman, who has another case in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, remains in custody.

In that matter, he is facing a charge of aiding and abetting the fraudulent use of a licence plate.

His attorney Christopher Townsend today told The Gleaner that a date is yet to be set for when the case will be heard.

The JLP councillor was charged on Tuesday by members of police's Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch following allegations that he allowed another bus operator to use a licence plate that is registered to one of the vehicles in his fleet, in breach of the Road Traffic Act.

The alleged fraud was uncovered when the cops seized the bus, which allegedly had a false licence plate.

- Andre Williams

