Probe launched into police fatal shooting in Spanish Town

An investigation has been launched into the fatal shooting of a man in Greendale, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday afternoon by an off-duty policeman.

The policeman was reportedly at a wholesale transacting business, about 3:30 p.m., when he was approached by two men.

One of the men reportedly shouted "See de bwoy deh!"

It is alleged that both men brandished handguns and fired at the policeman who took evasive action and returned the fire.

The police say both men continued shooting while running away from the business place.

One of them fell after being hit by a gunshot and was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he died.

-Rasbert Turner

