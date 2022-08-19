St Thomas man charged for fatal stabbing of brother

The police in St Thomas on Thursday charged a man for the fatal stabbing of his brother during a dispute.

He's 19-year-old Ashawn Chisholm, alias 'Babu', of Holland Town, Dalvey district in the parish.

The incident happened in the community on Sunday, August 14.

The police report that around midday Chisholm was involved in an altercation with members of his family and his brother, later identified as 21-year-old Kevaun Dixon, intervened to resolve the situation.

Moments later, a physical altercation developed between them, during which Chisholm, who was reportedly armed with a kitchen knife, stabbed his brother in the chest, according to the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Dixon reportedly fell to the ground and the accused allegedly dropped the knife and ran.

The police say Dixon, otherwise called 'Tupsi', was assisted to the Princess Margaret Hospital by residents, where he was pronounced dead.

Chisholm was later charged on Thursday, August 18, after an interview.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.