State agency working to clear garage in St Elizabeth

Regional Operations Manager at Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) Waste Management Limited, Edward Muir, says the agency is working to ease garage collection issues in St Elizabeth.

Muir said efforts are being impacted by a lack of working trucks to clear garbage.

“Currently, we have four units assigned to St Elizabeth, but on a regular day, we sometimes have two up and running. The result of that is because the units are [sometimes] down [and] parts are not readily available for the trucks,” he noted.

Muir said that there has been an increase in the number of residents containerising their garbage and as such there is a “massive increase as it relates to garbage in the parish”.

He noted that the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is slated to receive some 50 trucks before the end of the year, and “I can assure the residents of St Elizabeth that they will get their fair share of trucks”.

He was speaking at the handing over of garbage drums to residents of Holland Village last Wednesday under the NSWMA's 'Drum A Di Gate' initiative.

The project is aimed at encouraging proper waste disposal through the containerisation of garbage.

Holland Village is the first community in the parish to benefit from the initiative.

During the ceremony, Muir noted that the community was chosen due to its previous issues with garbage disposal, as well its proximity to one of Jamaica's most popular attractions Holland Bamboo.

“What has happened over the years is that residents who live in the area would normally put their garbage at the front [of the community] on the main road. That created an unsightly situation, not just for Holland Village but for Jamaica, because we all know how important Holland Bamboo is to Jamaica,” he said.

Muir noted that Holland Village will now get its collection done once every two weeks.

“What will happen now is that the truck will come into the community to collect the garbage every other Tuesday,” he added.

Some 80 drums will be distributed to residents in the community to place at their gates, 35 of which were handed out after the ceremony.

Member of the Holland Village Community Development Committee (CDC), Lance Morgan, told JIS News that the launch of the programme in the community is “very good”.

“The CDC has been pushing for stuff like this… to help to keep the area clean,” he said.

Another resident, Pastor of the Holland United Church, Reverend Gerald Emmanuel, also welcomed the initiative.

“The situation at the entrance of the community was unsightly. The church is at the entrance of the community, and we are glad that the problem has been solved by putting drums at the gates. We hope that the commitment that has been made to collect garbage once per fortnight will hold,” he said.

Patrick Guthrie, another resident, said he was elated about the implementation of the initiative in the community.

“I am pleased about the work, and the community will see more of an upgrade with this project in place. I hope the residents will take care of them (drums) and secure their garbage from rats and roaches,” he said.

- JIS News

