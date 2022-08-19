Fri | Aug 19, 2022

Teens charged for illegal possession of firearm

Published:Friday | August 19, 2022 | 6:12 PM
The CCU says a Ruger pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds were found in the possession of the accused teens.- File photo

Two teenagers have been charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Shelter Rock, St. Catherine on Thursday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says 18-year-old Rushawna Cohall of Dempshire Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested during a police operation in which premises were searched.

The CCU says a Ruger pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds were found in the possession of the accused teens.

A further search was conducted and three sealed parcels containing ganja were also allegedly found.

Cohall and the 15-year old boy were arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of ganja and dealing in ganja.

