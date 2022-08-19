Water woes in Westmoreland continue

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that high levels of turbidity continue to impact operations at its Bulstrode Treatment Plant in Westmoreland.

Further, the situation is compounded by mechanical challenges at the facility.

As a result, the plant continues to operate at 50% of its capacity.

During this period, customers served by the facility, and especially those in elevated areas, will continue to experience either low water pressure or periods without water.

Areas likely to be affected include Burnt Savannah, Grange Hill, Toll-Gate, Fullersfield, Paul Island, Alma, Little London, Glasgow, Herring Piece, Broughton, Old Hope, New Hope and Bay Road.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The NWC says normal operation will be restored as soon as the issues are resolved.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.