Fatal police shooting in Old Harbour, residents protest
A man was fatally shot by the police in Old Harbour, St Catherine early this morning.
The police report that a team was on patrol in the town centre when the shooting occurred.
The incident happened about 3 o' clock.
The police report that the patrol team was in the vicinity of a post office in the town centre when they came under gunfire.
They say the fire was returned by the cops and a man was shot.
An illegal gun was reportedly seized at the scene.
The injured man later died.
Following the shooting, upset residents this morning staged a protest.
Vehicular traffic had to be diverted.
The police are maintaining a presence in the area.
The Independent Commission of Investigations and the police's inspectorate have been notified about the fatal shooting and are to undertake probes.
- Rasbert Turner
