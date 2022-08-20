Fatal police shooting in Old Harbour, residents protest

A man was fatally shot by the police in Old Harbour, St Catherine early this morning.

The police report that a team was on patrol in the town centre when the shooting occurred.

The incident happened about 3 o' clock.

The police report that the patrol team was in the vicinity of a post office in the town centre when they came under gunfire.

They say the fire was returned by the cops and a man was shot.

An illegal gun was reportedly seized at the scene.

The injured man later died.

Following the shooting, upset residents this morning staged a protest.

Vehicular traffic had to be diverted.

The police are maintaining a presence in the area.

The Independent Commission of Investigations and the police's inspectorate have been notified about the fatal shooting and are to undertake probes.

- Rasbert Turner

