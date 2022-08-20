Ganja hidden in canned food seized, St Elizabeth businessman in custody

Charges are pending against a St Elizabeth businessman in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of ganja hidden in canned food along the Portmore toll road in St Catherine.

And the police are seeking a Manchester taxi driver who investigators believe can assist the probe.

Anthony Murray, otherwise called 'Sprang', of Mike Town, is being asked to contact the Narcotics Division.

Information provided by the Narcotics Division indicates that during a snap operation on Thursday, which was being conducted along with members of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch along the Portmore toll road, a 2013 Toyota Hiace minibus transporting a quantity of processed food intended for export was intercepted.

The police report that during a subsequent search, ganja weighing approximately 700 pounds, with an estimated street value of approximately US$850,000, was found concealed in tins labelled as canned food.

They say the vehicle and the contraband were seized and the 37-year-old St Elizabeth businessman, who was the driver, was arrested on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Formal charges are expected to be laid pending an interview in the presence of his attorney.

