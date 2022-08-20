Jamaican man pleads guilty to defrauding elderly Americans in lottery scam

MIAMI, CMC – The United States Department of Justice says a Jamaican man on Friday pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to participating in a lottery fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans.

According to court documents, Greg Warren Clarke, 29, of Montego Bay, St James, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud for his role in a Jamaica-based fraudulent lottery scheme that convinced American victims to pay money to collect fictitious lottery winnings.

Clarke is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28.

The department said an indictment was filed against Clarke in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida in April 2019 and unsealed on his extradition to the US in May 2022.

“This guilty plea demonstrates the justice department's dedication to prosecuting those responsible for fraudulent lottery schemes, even when they commit their crimes from foreign countries,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the DOJ's Civil Division.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We will continue to aggressively combat scams that seek to prey on older Americans.”

“The US Postal Inspection Service stands ready to stop overseas criminals from illegally enriching themselves by using the mail to defraud consumers in the United States,” said Acting Inspector in Charge Juan Vargas of the US Postal Inspection Service Miami Division.

“We will continue to work with foreign governments to track down these criminals and bring them to justice.”

As part of his guilty plea, the justice department said Clarke admitted that, from in or around September 2013, through in or around August 2015, he worked with co-conspirators, including Claude Anthony Shaw, in a scheme to defraud in which victims were called and falsely told that they had won over a million dollars in a lottery and needed to pay fees or taxes to claim their winnings.

It said victims were instructed to send their money through wire transfers or the mail to Shaw and other individuals.

Clarke further admitted that, as part of the conspiracy, he and Shaw discussed, over the phone and through text messages, plans to receive victims' money, the department said.

At Clarke's direction, it said Shaw received money from victims through wire transfers and the mail.

The department said Clarke further admitted that he and Shaw discussed arrangements for victims to send money to other individuals with whom Shaw worked.

It said victims who sent money to Clarke and his co-conspirators never received any lottery winnings.

The department said Shaw previously pleaded guilty to mail fraud in the US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In June 2017, he was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.