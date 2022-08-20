Mechanic charged for stabbing of Clarendon teen

A Clarendon mechanic has been charged over the stabbing of a teen at his home.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mark McLean, otherwise called 'Hero', of Union district, has been charged with wounding with intent.

The charge stemmed from an incident in the community on Saturday, July 23.

The police report that about 4:30 p.m., the teen was asleep at his home when he was awakened by a sudden injury.

He allegedly saw McLean standing over him with a knife.

He was allegedly further assaulted by McLean, who later fled the scene.

He was subsequently arrested and charged after being pointed out during an identification parade.

His court date is being arranged.

