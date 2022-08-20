Sat | Aug 20, 2022

Montego Bay businessman Anthony Lewin has died

Saturday | August 20, 2022
Anthony 'Tony Dillion' Lewin. -File photo.

Montego Bay businessman Anthony 'Tony Dillion' Lewin has died. 

Lewis passed away in hospital yesterday after a long period of illness.

The popular businessman was a member of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and was a former candidate for the party for St James West Central.

Reacting, JLP general secretary Dr Horace Chang described Lewin as a committed businessman who earned the respect of his colleagues over several decades. 

Chang noted that like business, Lewin loved his party and was a hard worker.

His death comes on the heels of another JLP stalwart, Dr Henry Marco Brown, who died last week. 

