Montego Bay businessman Anthony Lewin has died

Montego Bay businessman Anthony 'Tony Dillion' Lewin has died.

Lewis passed away in hospital yesterday after a long period of illness.

The popular businessman was a member of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and was a former candidate for the party for St James West Central.

Reacting, JLP general secretary Dr Horace Chang described Lewin as a committed businessman who earned the respect of his colleagues over several decades.

Chang noted that like business, Lewin loved his party and was a hard worker.

His death comes on the heels of another JLP stalwart, Dr Henry Marco Brown, who died last week.

- Albert Ferguson

