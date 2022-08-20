Montego Bay businessman Anthony Lewin has died
Montego Bay businessman Anthony 'Tony Dillion' Lewin has died.
Lewis passed away in hospital yesterday after a long period of illness.
The popular businessman was a member of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and was a former candidate for the party for St James West Central.
Reacting, JLP general secretary Dr Horace Chang described Lewin as a committed businessman who earned the respect of his colleagues over several decades.
Chang noted that like business, Lewin loved his party and was a hard worker.
His death comes on the heels of another JLP stalwart, Dr Henry Marco Brown, who died last week.
- Albert Ferguson
