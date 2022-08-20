PM unveils Tony Hart Boulevard in Montego Bay

The work of late visionary businessman Anthony Hart was recognised by the Government today through the renaming of Southern Cross Boulevard to Tony Hart Boulevard in the Freeport area of Montego Bay, St James.

The unveiling was led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The renaming came exactly two years since Hart's passing on August 20, 2020.

The roadway starts at the first roundabout heading into Montego Bay and ends at the entrance of the Secrets Hotel.

Holness, in delivering the keynote address, said Hart paved the way for the development of the Montego Bay Free Zone and other businesses.

He argued that Jamaica could be much more advanced had there been another 100 visionaries and business risks-taker like Hart.

Hart was one of Montego Bay's business moguls.

He was primarily responsible for the development of Freeport, Montego Bay, a project which created 350 acres of land and four berths for ships, which today is at the heart of the development of the resort city.

A graduate of Munro College, Hart is the recipient of an honorary doctorate from both the University of Technology, Jamaica and Northern Caribbean University.

He was conferred with the Order of Jamaica and the Commander of Distinction by the government for his contribution to business and development.

- Albert Ferguson

