Semi-automatic gun seized in St Andrew
Published:Saturday | August 20, 2022 | 7:02 PM
The police are reporting the seizure of a semi-automatic gun along with ammunition at Morgan Lane in St Andrew.
No one was arrested in connection with the recovery.
The seizure was made around 10:35 on Friday morning.
It is reported that a team from the Grants Pen Police conducted operations in the area, where a premises was searched.
According to the police, a Sig Sauer .40 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing eight .40 cartridges was found.
Investigations are ongoing.
