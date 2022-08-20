Semi-automatic gun seized in St Andrew

The police are reporting the seizure of a semi-automatic gun along with ammunition at Morgan Lane in St Andrew.

No one was arrested in connection with the recovery.

The seizure was made around 10:35 on Friday morning.

It is reported that a team from the Grants Pen Police conducted operations in the area, where a premises was searched.

According to the police, a Sig Sauer .40 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing eight .40 cartridges was found.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.