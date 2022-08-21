24-y-o Trelawny farmer charged for robbing woman of money, $25K-phone
A 24-year-old Trelawny farmer who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint of $250,000 in cash and a cell phone in April, has been charged.
He is Omar 'Maya' Thompson of Litchfield District in Wait-A-Bit.
Thompson has been charged with illegal possession of firearm, robbery with aggravation and discharging a firearm within 40 yards of a public thoroughfare, arising from the incident in the Dryland district in Trelawny on April 6.
The police say about 10:10 a.m., a woman parked her pick-up truck and was awaiting someone.
Thompson allegedly then pounced on her and robbed her of the money and a black LG cellular phone valued at $25,000.
Thompson reportedly fired shots in the air before escaping in the area.
He was arrested and charged on Saturday.
