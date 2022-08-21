Gleaner journalists shine at regional CBU awards

Gleaner reporters Corey Robinson and Andre Williams walked away with a total of five awards at the recently concluded Caribbean Media Awards hosted by the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) in Tobago.

Robinson won awards in the categories: Coverage of People with Disability, with the piece ‘Dread for the Disabled’; Health Education with the article ‘Pregnant Kids Alarm’; and Financial Literacy Journalism with the piece ‘Instacrooks’.

Robinson also got special mention for his ‘Hellish Homes’ story in the Health Education category.

Williams copped awards for his Coverage of Disaster Risk Reduction with the entry ‘We’re Taking This Global’ and for Best Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the entry ‘Holness Faces the Music’.

THANKFUL

Robinson, a member of The Gleaner’s Investigative Unit, was thankful for the support of colleagues and friends who have kept him grounded for almost 15 years in journalism.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I am very elated to win these awards. The greatest pleasure of this job is ultimately to secure help and assistance for persons who are in need and to catalyse social change,” Robinson said.

“A second pleasure is being recognised for your work and efforts by your colleagues and peers, especially when that recognition comes at the regional level.”

Williams’ first award in media came at the 10-year mark in his career. He has been basking in the news of now being recognised as a multi-award-winning journalist.

“It feels great to get such a prestigious honour in journalism and to be recognised regionally. I have truly felt that I have been working and honing my craft,” said Williams, a member of The Gleaner’s news team.

“I dedicate this award to my late father and children Majhail, Aiden, and Amira. The reward for hard work is more work, so I look forward to doing more in media and making this organisation and my family proud.”

For more than two decades, the Caribbean Broadcasting Union has annually presented its Caribbean Media Awards to highlight outstanding radio and television productions from across the region.

The awards were introduced in 1996 as a successor to the previous one conducted until 1992 by the now-defunct Caribbean Publishing and Broadcasting Association.

This year was the first time that the awards presentation ceremony was held in person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Media houses from the Dutch, English, and Spanish Caribbean topped the list of awardees that were announced during the 53rd Caribbean Broadcasting Union general assembly held in Tobago, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, on August 16.