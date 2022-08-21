Persons urged not to be harsh on Bulgin brothers who drowned in US swim

A senior leader in the New Testament Church of God in Jamaica has cautioned persons from being too critical of the Bulgin brothers from Clarendon who drowned in the United States last week after jumping from a bridge during a swim.

“There is something about our youthfulness which exposes us to different things and [to] try different things and many of the stories that you older folks told us were the result of your risky stories and all that happened then is that you made it so please allow the guys to die and be buried in their dignity,” said Bishop Rhoan Parkins during a service at the Palmers Cross New Testament Church of God in Clarendon on Sunday.

Twenty-six-year-old Tavaris and Tavaughn, 21, reportedly went to the area on the island of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Sunday night, after leaving their summer job.

They were the sons of Keith and Jacqueline Bulgin. Kieth is the pastor of the Palmers Cross church.

Congregants remembered the brothers during today's service.

Bishop Parkins, who led the service, said the brothers may have done what many did not expect of them, but he urged worshippers to be understanding.

“We have two young men from this church that went to Martha's Vineyard and made a name for themselves. ...I, too, was angry, 'how could you jump and you are not a jumper?'” he said, adding that as a young man he did many things, which, if his mother knew "would probably give her a heart attack".

Parkins, who is also the family spokesman on the case, encouraged the church to reflect on the lives of the brothers. He said he was happy they were never caught with drugs.

“They left us here and they were doing well and by accounts, they did us proud. Abdel Abdelnour, who owns Normans restaurant – where the brothers worked - spoke glowingly about them, they were known on the island for their hospitality, their decency and for their unwavering faith," he shared.

"They may have died but they left a mark somewhere,” Parkins added.

Tavaris' body was found on Monday and his brother's recovered on Thursday. They had jumped from the 'Jaws Bridge'.

Their parents are now in the US.

Residents of Martha's Vineyard have raised over the US$60,000 to help with burial costs.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

