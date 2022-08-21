School principal and soldier in counterterrorism among 2022 Chevening Scholars

A primary school principal who'll focus on special education and a soldier in counterterrorism are among the sixteen Jamaicans who have been awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to pursue one-year master's degrees in the United Kingdom.

The British High Commission in Kingston says the scholars were selected from an "extremely strong" shortlisted cohort of about 50 persons.

There were more than 400 applications for the scholarships for the 2022-2023 period.

Chevening is the UK government's international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders.

"It offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK," the High Commission said.

This year's batch of scholars will increase the Jamaican alumni to over 280 since 1984, many of whom are trailblazers across Jamaican society.

Among the 2022 scholars is Rhynee McKay-Bennett, the principal of Kellits Primary School in Clarendon who will pursue a master of arts degree in special and inclusive education (specific learning difficulties) at University College London.

Detachment Commander of the Caribbean Special Tactics Centre of the Caribbean Military Academy in the Jamaica Defence Force, Major Richard Robinson and Detective Corporal Damoy Douglas are also among the group.

Richards will study counterterrorism at Cranfield University while Douglas, who is attached to the National Intelligence Bureau, will focus on intelligence, security and disaster management at the University of Derby.

The 2022 Chevening Scholars

1. Malike Kellier - Masters of Law in Human Rights Law, University College London

2. Janoi Reid - MSc in Actuarial Science with Data Analytics, University of Leicester

3. Damoy Douglas - MSc in Intelligence, Security and Disaster Management, University of Derby

4. Venice Irving - MA in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages), University of Manchester

5. Shenelle Stewart - MA in Special and Inclusive Education (Specific Learning Difficulties), University College London

6. Mikhail Henry - MSc in Microbiology, University of Aberdeen

7. Kristina Neil - MA in Gender, Sexuality and Culture, University of Manchester

8. Rhynee McKay-Bennett - MA in Special and Inclusive Education (Specific Learning Difficulties), University College London

9. Major Richard Robinson - MSc in Counterterrorism, Cranfield University

10. Matthew Ferguson - MA in Media, Campaigning and Social Change, University of Westminster

11. Amanda McKenzie - MSc in International Agri-Business and Food Chain Management, Harper Adams University

12. Nastassia Robinson - MSc in Psychology, Cardiff University

13. Colleen Dawkins - MA in Corporate Communications, Marketing and Public Relations, University of Leeds

14. Gabrielle Thompson-Jackson - MA in Producing, Met Film School

15. Dr Zachary Ramsay - MSc in Applied Statistical Modelling & Health Informatics, King's College London

16. Janneille Morgan - MSc in Health Management, City, University of London

