75 stolen poker game boxes seized in Clarendon

The police in Clarendon are reporting the seizure of 75 stolen poker game boxes.

They say the recoveries were made during intensified operations last week, which included the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission.

In one instance, the operations netted the seizure of 39 game boxes at a location at Cemetery Road in Denbigh, which led to the arrest and charge of 60-year-old businessman Daverton Francis.

The police say he has been charged with unlawful possession of property.

The police say teams have ramped up operations in the division, targeting the illicit use and operation of poker game boxes.

They note that the theft of these game boxes has increased in recent times across Clarendon and the neighbouring parishes of Manchester and St Elizabeth.

According to the head of criminal investigations for the Clarendon Division, Deputy Superintendent Jermaine Anglin, investigations suggest that one of these boxes is valued at an average of $350,000.

When stolen, one is reportedly sold for $60,000 to the criminal underworld.

Anglin further stated that each box earns an average of $6,000 daily, adding that by his calculation, the 75 boxes seized could generate at least $450,000 daily to fund criminal activities.

With this in mind, Anglin said he and his team are resolute to remove the profit out of crime and bring perpetrators of this illicit activity to justice.

