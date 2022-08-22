American man wanted for murder to be extradited

American Ranje Reynolds, who was captured in Kingston last Tuesday, is to be extradited to his homeland to face murder charges.

Reynolds this morning waived his right to an extradition hearing in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

He was represented by attorney Matthew Hyatt.

Reynolds is wanted in connection with the January murder of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe of Virginia.

US authorities said that the murder occurred following an argument between the men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.