Chang: Anthony Lewin represented small businessmen well

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Deputy Leader Dr Horace Chang has underscored the commitment made by Anthony ‘Tony Dillon’ Lewin to St James’ business community, especially among small entrepreneurs.

The JLP is mourning the loss of Lewin, a businessman and long-standing party stalwart who died in hospital on Friday following a long period of illness.

Chang, general secretary of the JLP, said Lewin was committed to developing small business people and earned widespread respect.

“Tony Dillon was a successful businessman who grew up at the grass roots of Montego Bay,” Chang said in an interview with The Gleaner Saturday. “He made significant contributions to Montego Bay’s business landscape.”

Chang noted that the passing of Lewin will leave a vaccuum in the party.

“Tony was a very special individual who was committed to the political organisation of the party in St James. He will be missed, especially among his strong grass-roots followers in the Jamaica Labour Party,” said Chang.

“[He was] always committed and represented well the proverbial small businessmen,” he added.

Lewin was unsuccessful as the JLP’s candidate in St James West Central, losing to People’s National Party’s candidate Arthur Nelson in 1993, polling 3,439 votes to Nelson’s 5,215.

He suffered a similar fate when he polled 5,248 votes to Nelson’s 5,873 four years later.

The passing of Lewin comes even as the JLP continues to mourn Dr Henry ‘Marco’ Brown, a former junior minister of tourism from 1980 to 1989.