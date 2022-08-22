Crown gets time to make disclosure in Noel Maitland case

The case against Noel Maitland, the cop boyfriend of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, has been pushed back to later today to give the prosecution time to make disclosure to his lawyers.

A bail application is expected to be made.

This morning, the matter was stood down to allow the Crown to review materials and make submissions to the defence.

The Crown indicated that it wants to ensure the protection of witnesses.

The defence lawyers said that they need more disclosure to be able to properly advise Maitland.

The matter is scheduled to be called up this afternoon.

The police constable, who is charged with murder, has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson.

Donaldson was last seen at his New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They stated that this was supported by forensic evidence and technology but noted that a motive has not yet been established for the killing.

