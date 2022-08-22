Every school is a good school, charges Caribbean Union of Teachers past president

Dr Colin Greene, past president of the Caribbean Union of Teachers, has come out against the practice of categorising schools based on the performance of students.

Greene has argued that this affects enrolment at institutions perceived to be under or low performing.

Addressing today's opening session of the Jamaica Teachers' Association's (JTA) 58th annual conference at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St James, Greene said that parents must be willing to focus on their children's overall development instead of only focusing on grades.

“The goal of every society is to make every school a good school. Most parents want their children to go to what they perceive to be elite schools and so parents, and the general public, are normally of the view that schools should be categorised according to academic results.

“If we continue in this trend 'bottom' schools will never have a chance to become better if parents are not willing to take a chance on these schools,” said Greene,

He charged that every school has its purpose regardless of perceived rank, and that discussions need to be held in order to resolve how to elevate schools that are believed to be failing.

In March, Education Minister Fayval Williams announced that the Government would revisit the funding model for low-performing schools and potentially abolish the one-size-fits-all framework where resources are allocated equally per student.

At that time, concern had been raised about the funding model of Jamaican schools being based on a divide over how student performance is assessed and whether disadvantaged schools should receive preferential investment.

The most prestigious schools tend to enrol high-scoring students, who generally remain on the same performance trajectory throughout their academic life with a small window for improvement.

- Christopher Thomas

