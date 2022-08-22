Outgoing JTA president urges teachers to remain focus

Winston Smith, the outgoing president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), has charged educators to remain focus amid the crunch in the sector due to the migration of teachers from classrooms.

Smith said those who are leaving have freedom of choice.

"It, therefore, however, colleagues causes us to understand and reflect and to project because the reality is that those of us who remain may have a more challenging job," Smith told delegates attending the 58th annual conference of the JTA being held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa in Montego Bay, St James.

The three-day conference, which started this morning, is being held under the theme 'Revisiting the foundation; Building our human capital through equitable education opportunities'.

Smith urged teachers to adequately prepare for the new road ahead in the upcoming academic year, which begins on September 5.

"Colleague, as we prepare for back to school, I call for every one of us this morning, do not become overwhelmed by the anxiety of fear, but remain strong," he said.

He told teachers that the messages they bring as educators will impact the quality of life in the classroom.

"Be mindful though, parents will come and they will be anxious. They will be nervous. But you, all of us, as we return to the classroom, let our answer be one of hope,” Smith said.

- Albert Ferguson

