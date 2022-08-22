Retired teacher shot and killed in St Mary

The St. Mary police are investigating the fatal shooting of a retired teacher in Gayle, in the parish, Monday afternoon.

He has been identified as Dennis Anthony Mattar Edwards, 69, of Farm Pen district, St. Mary.

Edwards was reportedly walking along the Gayle main road about 1:45 p.m. when he was pounced upon and shot in the head. His attacker then fled the scene.

Edwards was rushed to the Gayle clinic where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

Commandant of the St. Mary police, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson said the police have not yet established a motive for the shooting.

She said the police are actively pursuing leads in the matter.

-Carl Gilchrist

