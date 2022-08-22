Several persons injured in Clarendon crash

Several persons were reportedly injured in a motor vehicle crash on a section of the Bustamante Highway in Four Paths, Clarendon on Monday morning.

The incident involved a public passenger Toyota Coaster bus.

It's not immediately clear what caused the crash.

More details to come.

- Olivia Brown

