Several persons injured in Clarendon crash
Published:Monday | August 22, 2022 | 6:57 AM
Several persons were reportedly injured in a motor vehicle crash on a section of the Bustamante Highway in Four Paths, Clarendon on Monday morning.
The incident involved a public passenger Toyota Coaster bus.
It's not immediately clear what caused the crash.
More details to come.
- Olivia Brown
