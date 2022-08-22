Three Jamaicans running in Florida primary election for congress

Three Jamaicans will know if they are moving on to the November 8 midterm election when voters in Florida go to the polls in Tuesday's primary election.

The three are Karen Green, who is seeking be the democratic nominee in congressional district seven; Dale Holness, who is running for congressional district 20; and Anika Omphroy, who is also running in congressional district 20.

Green and Holness were born in Jamaica while Omphroy is of Jamaican descent.

Green will be running against three other persons but is considered the front runner to win the primary and move on to the November midterm election. She has secured a number of endorsements, including from elected officials, various democratic caucus chairs and other political groups.

A recent poll showed her with about 38 per cent support with her nearest rival some 12 points behind.

Holness, who lost by five votes in a special election in January to fill the seat that became vacant on the death of the then sitting member, is in a rematch with Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who won the January special election.

Omphroy, a sitting state representative, is seeking to pull an upset by emerging the victor in the primary in that congressional district.

Primary elections will also be held in New York today for congressional representatives and state senators.

Yvette Clarke, of Jamaican descent and the sitting House of Representatives member for Brooklyn's 9th congressional district will not have an opponent in today's primary and will move on to the November elections where she will face a republican challenger.

Should Green and Holness or Omphroy emerge victorious in the primary, they will also face Republican opponents in November.

Both Green and Holness are seeking to make history by becoming the first person born in Jamaica to be elected to the US Congress.

-Lester Hinds

