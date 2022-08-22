Update | Bus driver 'Prento' killed in Clarendon crash

The driver of the public passenger bus involved in a three-vehicle collision in Four Paths, Clarendon on Monday morning has been confirmed dead.

He has been identified as James Davis, otherwise called 'Prento'.

He was pronounced dead at the May Pen Hospital.

Three other persons have been hospitalised.

Two trucks were involved in crash that happened some time after 5 a.m on a section of the Bustamante Highway.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Davis was driving the Toyota Coaster bus to May Pen from his community of Osborne Store in Clarendon for his first trip of the day.

He plied the May Pen to Kingston route.

It's still unclear what led to the crash.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.