Update | Bus passenger in Clarendon crash dies

The lone passenger aboard the Toyota Coaster bus involved in a crash along the Bustamante Highway in Four Paths, Clarendon, on Monday morning has died.

He has been identified as Glenmore Pryce, also known as 'Blacka Shine', of Osborne Store.

The bus driver, 57-year-old James Davis, also known as 'Prento', died on the spot.

The men were reportedly travelling from Osborne Store to May Pen when the bus slammed into a truck.

The truck driver and his passenger remain in hospital.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

To date, the parish of Clarendon has recorded 23 road fatalities compared with 22 for the corresponding period last year.

-Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.