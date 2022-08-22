Update | Noel Maitland remanded until September 16

Noel Maitland, the cop boyfriend of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, has been remanded.

Maitland, who is charged with murder, was ordered to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 16.

The prosecution is to undertake a further review of materials, including witness statements, and make more disclosure to the defence.

Maitland's attorneys told the court that they need more information to properly advise their client.

No bail application was made.

Earlier, the prosecution informed the court that it intends to have the case against the policeman transferred from the parish court to the Home Circuit Court.

However, the presiding parish court judge said that the matter was not yet at that stage and remanded Maitland until September 16.

The police constable has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson.

Donaldson was last seen at his New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They stated that this was supported by forensic evidence and technology but noted that a motive has not yet been established for the killing.

