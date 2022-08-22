Williams defends handling of teacher migration

Portfolio minister Fayval Williams has doubled down in her defence of the Education Ministry's handling of the deepening teacher migration crisis.

Williams this morning outlined a slew of initiatives she said that have been in place with several to come into effect ahead of the new academic term in September.

Williams has been under increasing pressure to address the chronic shortage of teachers in several schools following the resignation of 167 educators since July.

The education minister said that the number is expected to increase in the coming weeks but maintained her initial stance that resignations are not uncommon in the profession.

Williams did not indicate what percentage of that figure accounts for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) teachers amid concerns that that experienced cohort is being heavily recruited for overseas jobs.

“...We do plan for a certain level of attrition. The teaching profession, like any other profession, has attrition annually. Any profession in Jamaica, anywhere in the world, has attrition that private companies plan for [and] us in Government plan for as well,” Williams said in response to suggestions that the ministry has been lacklustre in its approach to the issue.

She was speaking at a press conference at the Education Ministry in Kingston this morning.

Here are the measures outlined by the Education Minister:

* Some 964 specialist teachers who recently completed their studies are available for employment in the public sector, 111 of whom are early childhood teachers.

* Some 121 of the new graduates were recipients of Government scholarships and have been bonded for five years. Ninety-five per cent of them are STEM-trained teachers.

* Other strategies include a voluntary relocation programme where specialist teachers have been redeployed as general teachers. This initiative is open to other teachers.

* Approximately 70 teachers have been recruited under the Jamaica/Cuba Bilateral programme.

* Schools have been given pre-approved to employ replacement teachers and extend the tenure for educators scheduled to go on retirement on a part-time basis.

* Schools are allowed to engage final year student-teachers, re-deploy teachers and merge small-sized classes.

* School boards have been encouraged to increase the use of information technology, greater utilisation of live and recorded lessons, and sharing resume databases.

* Schools have been permitted to hire university graduates with first degrees but who do not have teaching diplomas.

This decision challenges at least one provision of the Jamaica Teaching Council Bill, still under review, which identifies a teacher as completing a bachelor's degree in education or its equivalent or alternatively, a first degree with a post-graduate diploma.

Williams said that the Bill is subject to reviews.

