18-y-o charged for rape, abduction of teen Clarendon girl

The police in Clarendon have charged 18-year-old Clifford Pratt of Seven Ground district for the alleged abduction and rape of a 14-year-old girl.

He is awaiting a date in court to answer the charges of rape, forcible abduction and sexual touching.

The police report that about 4:00 p.m. on June 23, the teen was walking home from school when she was reportedly accosted by Pratt.

He allegedly dragged her to the back of a building, where he reportedly raped her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Pratt was later arrested after he was pointed out to the police by the teen.

He was subsequently charged.

