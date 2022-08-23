Gleaner confirms departure of editor-in-chief

The company this afternoon confirmed that Kaymar Jordan has given notice of resignation from the post to pursue another career opportunity in the region.

This resignation which takes effect on October 18, follows nearly three years of leading the Gleaner editorial team through re-structuring and modernisation during a difficult pandemic period.

In commenting on the pending departure, General Manager (Interim) and Group COO, Christopher Barnes, indicated his support and understanding of the career decision, while expressing appreciation for Miss Jordan's leadership of the newsroom.

He further aligned with Miss Jordan's expressed confidence in the capability of the current editorial team to continue delivering credible, relevant news daily in the interest of the Jamaican public.

