Holness undeterred by 'false narratives' surrounding government's housing programmes

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his administration will not be deterred by critics who set out to create “false narratives” and to “destroy” good government policies.

His declaration comes amid criticisms about changes to the National Housing Trust's subsidy policy and the distribution of houses under the new social housing programme.

“Nothing is wrong with criticism, but it is really destructive when people set out to destroy… But I will not stand by and allow it. I will always be front and centre to take on all the arguments and the false narratives that are being created.

“It's the only way we're going to move forward as one country, solid on a programme of progress and prosperity,” said Holness.

He was speaking Tuesday at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and Arc Properties Limited, at Jamaica House.

Arc Properties is the first private sector organisation to respond to the Government's invitation to partner in the construction of 10,000 houses.

Eighty-nine houses have so far been built under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.

A further 161 units are currently under construction across the island under the programme.

The prime minister said that it is his intention to hand over at least 10 units at a time, instead of just one, as now obtains.

“We need to get to the stage where we're doing 1,000 or 2,000 a year… let's get it done. Let's look at the glass as being filled up [rather] than looking at the glass as being empty,” he said.

Holness has faced criticism across social media platforms about how the units are being distributed.

Economist Damien King has called the programme “arbitrary and unfair”.

King argued that it has "no wider economic effect, even to the recipients".

“Much research supports that increasing cash transfers to a broader group is more beneficial and more effective. But I know that that won't allow for public relations grandstanding by the prime minister,” said King.

-Kimone Francis

