JPS gets rate increase

Customers of the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) will be paying more for electricity.

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) says it has granted a rate review to the company, which will see light bills for residential customers increasing by 0.7 per cent, while commercial customers will see increases ranging from 0.4 per cent to 1.2 per cent.

The increases took effect on August 22, 2022.

The JPS had applied for an increase of 3.3 per cent for residential customers and 0.9 per cent to 2.1 per cent for commercial customers.

In a media release this afternoon, the OUR noted that the 2022 JPS Annual Review is in keeping with the provisions of the Electricity Licence, 2016, which allows for the realignment of the company's revenue targets each year against inflation and exchange rate movements, as well as its performance in the previous year.

The Licence also provides for an Extraordinary Rate Review in the event of any exceptional circumstances that have a significant impact on the electricity sector or JPS that were not considered or known at the 5-year rate review two years ago.

