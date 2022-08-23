JTA gets update on wage negotiations, but members concerned

Members of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) who have been briefed on the government's latest response to its wage and fringe benefits claim are already raising concerns.

A two-page document was reportedly sent from the Ministry of Finance to the JTA, ahead of the start of the association's annual conference on Monday.

La Sonja Harrison, who was installed as president of the association Monday evening, told The Gleaner that the document was shared with delegates on Tuesday.

“We shared with them as much as we possibly could for them not to be in the dark, and for them to understand that we continue the fight, we continue to represent their best interest,” said Harrison.

When quizzed on whether the latest information from the ministry of finance is in line with the JTA's request, Harrison remained tight-lipped.

“The conversations continue and so we will reveal more in days to come,” the JTA president declared.

She further noted that the members of the Salaries and Conditions of the Services Committee and the wider members, drawn from the 78 district associations islandwide, have raised several concerns about the latest information about their wages.

“The members of the committee have highlighted their concerns and those we will be deliberating on, as we formulate our response to send back to the Ministry of Finance,” added Harrison.

She noted that members were not required to make any decision, by way of a vote, in relation to the latest information.

“Certainly not, but because we did not bring an agreement on which a vote would have been taken. It was just information sharing and getting feedback and then we will take that to guide us as we go forth in the continued discussions, consultations with the Ministry of Finance," she said.

-Albert Ferguson

