Man arrested over death of common-law wife in St Catherine

A man is in custody in connection with the stabbing death of his common-law wife in St Catherine.

He is being held on suspicion of murder.

His identity is being withheld pending a further probe and a question and answer session.

The deceased is 24-year-old hairdresser Alicia Patience of Lluidas Vale.

The police report that on Sunday, August 21 the two had a disagreement, which escalated.

During the dispute, the woman was stabbed in the neck.

She later succumbed to injuries.

An investigation led to the arrest of her attacker.

This brings to 95 the number of homicides in the St Catherine North police division.

- Rasbert Turner

