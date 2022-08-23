New JTA president vows to resist JTC Bill

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

Newly-installed Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) President La Sonja Harrison has sharply denounced the proposed Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Bill, condemning it as oppressive to teachers.

During her inaugural presidential address on Monday night at the JTA's 58th annual conference, which is being held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St James, Harrison vowed to oppose its passage into law.

The JTC Bill is under review by a joint select committee of Parliament.

“If the JTC Bill is the Haman against teachers, then the JTA stands as the Esther. The JTA will oppose legislation that seeks to oppress our members,” Harrison said, citing the biblical story of Queen Esther thwarting Haman's plot to exterminate all Jews in Persia.

She also suggested that the bill, which defines a teacher as a person who has successfully completed a bachelor's degree in education or its equivalent or has a first degree with a post-graduate diploma in education, could be weaponised to deprive educators of several benefits.

The bill will repeal certain provisions of the Education Regulations of 1980, and regulate the practice and professional conduct of teachers.

Several educators, including leading figures in the JTA, have previously expressed concerns about the JTC Bill, chief among them, the possibility that it could eradicate a significant number of Jamaica's teachers due to its definition of a teacher and the requirements for qualifications.

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding also voiced opposition to the drafted bill in 2014, describing sections of the proposed legislation as burdensome and having the potential to alienate teachers.

Ironically, the bill originated under his administration.

