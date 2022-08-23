Portmore violence affecting the NWC’s operations

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it's being severely impacted by the upsurge in violence in the Portmore communities of Waterford and Gregory Park.

It says its team members have been prevented from entering the communities and, in many cases, are fearful of venturing into the areas based on the high level of shootings and other violent activities.

The NWC says the fear is understandable, as in recent months, one employee was brutally slain while executing his duties and another was pounced upon by gunmen and had to plead for his life.

"In light of the increase in violent activities, the NWC is craving the patience and understanding of its customers as it seeks to conduct field operations, read meters and carry out investigations to resolve complaints or queries raised. These activities, including inspections and the dissemination of response letters, have been severely curtailed given the volatility of the communities," the company adds.

The NWC says while it wants to ensure the highest quality of customer service, it must implement measures aimed at ensuring the protection of workers.

