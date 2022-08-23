Teachers not happy with compensation review talks – Harrison

La Sonja Harrison, the newly-installed President of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), has indicated that teachers are dissatisfied with the talks held so far with the government on the compensation review for the public sector.

Harrison has suggested that the ability of educators to participate in the negotiations may be compromised if concerns raised about the process go unresolved.

During her inaugural presidential address on Monday night at the JTA's 58th annual conference, which is being held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St James, Harrison said that the unsatisfactory outcome of compensation review meetings to date has raised questions about whether teachers' bargaining power is being undermined.

“Though invited to two sessions deemed consultations, some of our questions and requests have been denied to date. We are unsure if this is a case of delay tactics, though it was emphatically stated at the outset that this is not a negotiation. That stance alone is instructive,” said Harrison.

“Is this the beginning of the elimination of the bargaining process? There are some freedoms to which we should never attach a price tag, at least not dollars and cents?”

She also argued that teachers have had to subsidise the education system, and insisted that a plan should be created based on an assessment of the money that educators are currently earning.

In February, the JTA signed a contract accepting the Government's four percent wage package.

The wages and other allowances in the agreement cover the contract period April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

However, the education sector is currently in a state of uncertainty on whether there will be enough teachers for various courses once the September school term begins, as several educations are reported to have left Jamaica to seek more lucrative employment overseas.

Minister of Education Fayval Williams reported on Monday that some 167 teachers have resigned since July.

- Christopher Thomas

