Three arrested in Westmoreland over gun seizure

The police in Westmoreland arrested two men and a woman following the seizure of an illegal firearm and 14 rounds of ammunition during an operation in the community of Big Bridge on Monday.

It is reported that about 11 a.m., cops were in the area when a premises, occupied by the suspects, was searched.

During the search, a Smith & Wesson pistol loaded with ammunition was found inside a room, according to the police.

The occupants were subsequently taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

