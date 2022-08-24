$210 million in repairs for schools

A total of $210 million has been disbursed to education regions to undertake repairs at schools across Jamaica.

The seven regions under the Ministry of Education have been granted $30 million each.

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams today indicated that the regions have identified 97 schools for critical repairs.

Williams noted that so far tenders have been issued for 35 projects with another 34 estimates prepared for other schools.

And contracts are to be completed for 13 schools.

“I am not happy with the conditions in many of our schools. We are shoring up the team at the Ministry to be able to better respond to the needs of the schools,” Williams said.

The education minister made the remark during her address to delegates at the 58th annual conference of the Jamaica Teachers' Association in Montego Bay, St James this morning.

“I acknowledged that there are challenges with the infrastructures of our schools that would serve the students, but also our teachers and administrators,” the education minister noted.

She argued that it is her desire to have an administrative block, which is properly configured, especially in larger schools, for the benefit of teachers and administrators.

“I agree that we have to move more aggressively to create proper working spaces for our teachers,” Williams noted.

- Albert Ferguson

