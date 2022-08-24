Barbados denies PM was involved in plane incident in Guyana

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Barbados government Wednesday denied reports that Prime Minister Mia Mottley was aboard an aircraft in Guyana that was involved in an incident at the Eugene F. Correia “Ogle” International Airport on Sunday.

“The Prime Minister's Office wishes to make it absolutely clear to Barbadians that at no time during her recent overseas trip was Prime Minister Amor Mottley on a plane that was involved in any accident,” a statement said.

“It is fake news!” the Prime Minister's office said Wednesday night.

The Guyana-based online publication, Demerara Waves, quoted Ogle Airport Inc spokesman, Christopher 'Kit' Nascimento, as confirming that Mottley and Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali were aboard the Guyana Defence Force Skyvan.

On Tuesday, a number of news reports in local and regional media outlets stated that a plane carrying Prime Minister Mottley and Guyana President Ali skidded off the taxiway after landing, prompting a response from emergency personnel.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority has been notably silent on the incident, and Aviation Minister Juan Edghill skirted questions when contacted.

However, the Prime Minister's office has explained that it is normal procedure for emergency appliances, including fire crews, and official vehicles that transport the president and his guests, to meet the plane on the tarmac.

“What occurred at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport when she was there earlier this week was no different from what occurred on previous visits,” the statement said.

