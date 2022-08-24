Bursar-paid school system to be removed, says Education Minister

Education Minister Fayval Williams today indicated that there are plans to move away from teachers being paid by bursars and to have educators receive their salaries directly from the Ministry.

There are several bursar-paid institutions across Jamaica.

Williams was responding to the issue of timely payments of deductions for teachers while addressing delegates on the third and final day of the Jamaica Teachers' Association's (JTA) 58th annual conference at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St James.

Although she did not give a timeline for the removal of the bursar-paid school system, Williams said that the move would help to alleviate the issue of late or missed salary payments, which some teachers often experience.

“We are doing a comprehensive audit of all our bursar-paid schools in order to address this issue because this seems to be a recurring problem. Just so you know, eventually, there will no longer be bursar-paid schools, and all our teachers are going to be paid centrally by the Ministry of Education,” said Williams.

She added that she is making arrangements for the creation of financial planning seminars targeting teachers, to help them become more financially savvy and expand their income sources as well as help educators to create a cushion of savings for emergencies.

The education minister's announcement comes amid recent reports that approximately 400 of Jamaica's educators have left the local teaching profession to seek more lucrative job opportunities overseas.

The JTA recently revealed that some 600 teachers will not be returning to the classroom when the new school term begins in September.

- Christopher Thomas

