Gasoline down $4.50, diesel up $4.50
State owned oil refinery Petrojam has announced a $4.50 price reduction for a litre gasoline, effective Thursday.
A litre of 87-octane gasoline is set to go for $206.16, while 90-octane will be sold for $210.14 per litre.
Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will see a $4.50 price increase and will sell for $233.76 per litre, while ultra low sulphur diesel will go for $240.75 per litre after a similar increase.
Kerosene is also going up by $4.50 and will sell for $212.30 per litre.
Propane will go for $65.90 per litre after a $0.79 increase and butane for $75.25 after a $1.19 hike.
Retailers will add their mark up to the announced prices.
