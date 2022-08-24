Gasoline down $4.50, diesel up $4.50

State owned oil refinery Petrojam has announced a $4.50 price reduction for a litre gasoline, effective Thursday.

A litre of 87-octane gasoline is set to go for $206.16, while 90-octane will be sold for $210.14 per litre.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will see a $4.50 price increase and will sell for $233.76 per litre, while ultra low sulphur diesel will go for $240.75 per litre after a similar increase.

Kerosene is also going up by $4.50 and will sell for $212.30 per litre.

Propane will go for $65.90 per litre after a $0.79 increase and butane for $75.25 after a $1.19 hike.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Retailers will add their mark up to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.