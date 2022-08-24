Illegal gun seized at home of Clarendon contractor

The police in Clarendon have charged a 55-year-old contractor in connection with the seizure of an illegal gun at his home.

Michael Salmon, otherwise called 'Chaplin', of Love Lane in Canaan Heights, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm.

The police say investigations led cops to carry out an operation at Salmon's home on Monday afternoon

According to the police, a Lorcin .25 pistol was found inside a jacket in a room.

He was arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.

